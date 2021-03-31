Karns excited about vaccine eligibility, offers employees incentive to get it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health announced a new schedule for vaccine eligibility. It made grocery store workers immediately eligible to get their shots.

Front line workers like Karns manager J.P. Phillips are now at the front of the line to get their shots.

“It’s just an added protection for us and it’s a good thing. A real good thing,” Phillips said.

At times the pandemic had shelves looking bare, but the workers were never in short supply. Vice President of Karns Foods Andrea Karns says the workers have been dedicated to their jobs throughout.

“They’ve been on the front lines since day one. There was no work at home, there was no virtual,” Karns said. “They were here. They’ve been involved. They’ve been supplying essential needs for all of our communities throughout the pandemic and this is something that they deserve.”

Many have been anxiously waiting for this moment.

“What exciting news for us. I mean finally,” Phillips said. “It’s long overdue and I tell you what, people are excited to get it.”

Phillips was already able to get his shot and now he’s glad his coworkers can too.

“I felt like I was protected. Like it was a weight lifted off my shoulder kind of thing and ready to go,” Phillips said.

Karns is not requiring vaccinations for any of its workers, but it is encouraging it.

“We are providing a financial incentive for our team members that do get vaccinated,” Karns said.

The search for appointments is on and these grocery aisles are full of smiles.

“This is a great opportunity, ya know it’s a layer of protection. It serves our entire community,” Karns said. “Every person that gets vaccinated makes our community a little bit safer.”