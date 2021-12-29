Karns Foods working with Midstate farmers to bring local beef to Pa. stores

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate grocery chain Karns Foods is talking about a first-of-its-kind partnership with local cattle farmers, and the hope is that between the store, the farmers, and the customers, everyone will win.

Locally owned, locally sourced, and locally processed is the vision of Karns’ new beef program. Karns leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need for them to do it all locally, especially with recent supply chain issues.

They say the benefits of the program are two-fold: It assures consistent beef supply and it also keeps Pennsylvania farmers in business.

Fifteen farmers from Lancaster to Cumberland counties with a combined 600 steers already are participating in the program.

Karns says customers can expect to find the local beef in stores sometime in early May.

