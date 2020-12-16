Karns joins other Midstate businesses, closes early due to Pa. snowstorm

Due to the ongoing winter storm, Karns Foods announced Wednesday afternoon the Midstate markets would be closing early.

Local Karns locations throughout the Midstate adjusted their hours by closing on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m., and plans to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.

Karns’ website updated shoppers with an alert, saying “Weather can be unpredictable, so be sure to check out our website for the most up to date information.”

The local supermarket joins Weis and other local businesses making the decision to close early amid the severe winter weather.