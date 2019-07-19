Keeping pets safe in extreme heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – While you take care of yourself in this weather, it’s also important to make sure animals aren’t overheating.

A good rule to keep in mind is if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet.

Dogs like bulldogs and pugs with flat faces are more susceptible to heatstroke. Northern dogs with thick fur coats are susceptible as well.

If you need to take your dog out, it’s best to do so in the early morning or evening when the temperature isn’t as high.

Don’t keep your pets outside if they don’t have access to shade and cold water for them to drink. Even then, they shouldn’t be out for long.

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs are excessive panting, drooling, reddened gums, vomiting, diarrhea, uncoordinated movement and collapse.

“If you can’t keep your hand on asphalt or cement for more than seven seconds without it getting really hot or burned, the same thing can happen to your pet’s paws,” said Bryan Langlois, president of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association. “Remember, they don’t have shoes. They don’t have anything to protect them.”

If your pet is showing any signs of heatstroke, contact your local vet or animal hospital.