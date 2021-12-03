Kellogg’s strike could end on Monday depending on union contract vote

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Striking Kellogg’s workers, including those at the East Hempfield Township plant, will vote on a new contract Monday that could end the walkout.

“I hear people from both sides saying yes and no. It’s really hard to tell. It’s up to each member how they feel, if they feel it’s a good contract or not,” Kerry Williams, local union president said.

The tentative contract is now in membership hands. This means more than half of the workers across four cereal plants nationwide including hundreds in Lancaster County have to accept the deal. But if you’re wondering what they got out of the deal, Williams says it was not everything they were hoping for.

“At the end of the day, we had to leave stuff on the table. For me, it was retiree medical. Anybody hired after 2015 no longer gets retiree medical and we wanted to raise the caps on that,” Kerry Williams said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Perhaps the biggest sticking point is the two-tier system, which pays employees lower wages, is here to stay.

“It will still exist. We’ll still have the two-tier system, the legacy and transitional. Just with the language that we got, we’re guaranteed a certain percentage each year,” Williams said.

They will get a 3 percent raise, which is also another small win. But before any of that can happen, the plan has to be accepted. Kerry says then the healing process can begin.

“At the end of the day, they have to get their ducks in a row and we have to get our ducks in a row before we can all get back together and working again,” Kerry Williams added.

abc27 News reached out to Kellogg’s for comment. They didn’t want to talk about it on Friday, but will have more to say next week after the vote.