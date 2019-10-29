Kennard-Dale football player recovering after injury

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the brutal injury Patrick Maloney sustained Friday night, his mom says he is in better shape.

He’s off the ventilator and sedation according to his mom and is also awake, talking a little, understands basic commands and knows what year it is.

His mother preaches patience in reference to Patrick’s recovery and that his current situation “is a marathon not a sprint.”

Maloney is a senior and football captain at Kennard-Dale High School.

Patrick suffered a head injury and collapsed on the sideline Friday night. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery and flown to Penn State Health in Hershey for additional treatment.