Kind acts day in Pennsylvania honors Mister Rogers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - This June 28, 1989 file photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Have you made someone's day?

Pennsylvania is celebrating 143 Day in honor of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the PBS children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood".

143 Day is named for Mister Rogers' favorite number. He used the numbers to say "I love you" because each digit reflects the number of letters in each word.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

People are encouraged to show acts of kindness to honor Mister Rogers.

If you need some ideas, the website pa.gov/143-day includes a kindness generator which suggests simple but impactful ways to brighten someone’s day.

Online: https://143day.dced.pa.gov/