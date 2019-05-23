Local

Kind acts day in Pennsylvania honors Mister Rogers

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:10 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 01:31 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Have you made someone's day?

Pennsylvania is celebrating 143 Day in honor of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the PBS children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood".

143 Day is named for Mister Rogers' favorite number. He used the numbers to say "I love you" because each digit reflects the number of letters in each word.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

People are encouraged to show acts of kindness to honor Mister Rogers.

If you need some ideas, the website pa.gov/143-day includes a kindness generator which suggests simple but impactful ways to brighten someone’s day.

---

Online: https://143day.dced.pa.gov/

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats
Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local