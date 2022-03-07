CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents of Camp Hill, Camp Hill Police, and local mechanics helped rescue a kitten trapped inside a vehicle.

Camp Hill Police responded to a group of citizens trying to assist a female driver who heard meowing coming from her engine compartment while driving. Officers determined the vehicle was safe to drive and followed it to Goodyear Tire for assistance.

Mechanics were able to locate the kitten and removed it safe and unharmed from the engine compartment. One of the mechanics was able to take the kitten home as a pet.