Krista Pontius receiving even more surprises after winning Live’s Top Teacher award

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County teacher got another surprise after she won a national competition.

Greenwood High School agriculture teacher Krista Pontius won the top teacher contest on Live with Kelly and Ryan about two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary and Perry County State Representative Perry Stambaugh honored her.

She was also awarded a free parking pass for the farm show next year among the many gifts she’s received.

“I’ve been getting fan mail for lack of a better word,” Pontius said. “You wouldn’t believe how much mail I get from people I don’t know, people I do know, presents.”

Pontius also said she’s had a ton of support from other agriculture teachers across the country.