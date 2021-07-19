Lancaster and York YMCAs to merge, change names to ‘YMCA of the Roses’

LANCASTER, YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a member of either the York or Lancaster YMCA, you’ll see some changes soon.

The boards of both organizations approved a merger and expect to officially become the YMCA of the Roses. Members will be able to use services and amenities at all of their combined locations.

“Lancaster YMCA is 166-years-old and there is not that many non-profit, charitable outside of churches that are older than we are in Lancaster and York communities,” YMCA of York and York County President and CEO, Larry Richardson said. “So for the two associations coming together is very historical and two organizations coming together is going to be very impactful.”

The YMCA believes changes will be in effect by December.