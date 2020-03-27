Lancaster Bureau of Police warning residents of coronavirus test kits scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is warning that in the wake of the Corona Virus/ Covid-19 Pandemic there are the inevitable scams and frauds that follow.

According to police, scammers are attempting to defraud people by touting self/at-home test kits and home treatment kits for Covid-19.

This is being done via the internet and through informal direct-to-consumer sales.

On March 14, 2020, US Customs and Border Protection seized a number of suspicious vials at Los Angeles Intl, Airport.

Upon closer inspection the vial was labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit,” Those vials were seized and turned over to the US FDA for analysis. – Photo courtesy US Customs and Border Protection In the United Kingdom a man was taken into custody after it was discovered that he was manufacturing and selling Covid-19 Treatment Kits.

Those kits had instructions for the consumer to rinse their mouths with substances contained in the kits. Inspection of the contents of the kits found that it contained “harmful chemicals”.

Those substances were not specified. Scammers and fraudsters will always come out of the woodwork in attempts to take advantage of people. That is usually the case when people feel vulnerable or uncertain. Don’t let the scammers prey on your fears or uncertainty. Don’t give them your money.

There are plenty of resources available to help you make informed decisions about care for your health and the health of your loved ones. You can find a multitude of resources on Covid-19 at the PA Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control.

These links will have information on how to recognize symptoms and what to do if you feel ill. If you suspect that something is fraudulent in relation to the Covid-19 Pandemic you can contact the PA Attorney General’s Office to file a complaint.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/lbop/19659/post/fraud-alert-corona-virus-covid-19-test-kits-and-treatment-kits