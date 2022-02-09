Lancaster City man arrested on multiple child pornography charges; police seeking potential victims

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man is facing multiple charges after a child pornography investigation by Lancaster City Police.

The investigation into an allegation of possession or manufacture of child pornography was initiated in September by Lancaster City Bureau of Police after a CyberTip was submitted through the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

On February 3, 2022, 45-year-old Emmanuel Worrell was arrested on charges of Sexual Abuse of Children Child Pornography (F2) (two counts), Sexual Abuse of Children Child Pornography (F3) (two counts), Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depiction (F3), and Criminal Use of Communication Facility (F3).

Lancaster police say the investigation “was extremely intensive and involved the assistance of many additional detectives who tirelessly serve the residents of Lancaster as Special Investigations Unit detectives.”

Bail was set at $200,000.00 by the honorable MDJ Witkonis.

The Bureau of Police asks that if there are any unreported victims of Worrell from any past incidents, please reach out to Detective Jess Higgins at 717 735-3319.