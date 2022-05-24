WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man has been charged with multiple felonies connected to alleged sexual abuse of children.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officers received information that Scott Bess was allegedly in possession of child pornography. Detectives conducted a months-long investigation that resulted in charges being filed on May 12.

Bess was charged with two counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Bail was set for Bess in Lancaster County at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set for June 6.