PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Reveal Global Consulting, LLC has agreed to pay $820,000 to the federal government to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing time and expenses in its performance of a contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

In 2017, Reveal entered into a Spearheading CIO Applied Research and Leading Edge Technologies contract with DIA. The contract was a time-and-materials contract under which Reveal could bill the United States only for time it actually expended and materials it required to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Instead, Reveal allegedly billed the DIA for one twelfth of the total contract even for months in which less than one twelfth of the total required effort was devoted to the contract; devoted fewer than the promised employees for multiple months; submitted inflated and misstated bills for work by subcontractors; and invoiced the DIA for work supposedly performed by Reveal employees who had already left the company.

Throughout the contract, Reveal allegedly failed to establish and maintain an adequate, effective timekeeping system.

“There is no excuse for invoicing the United States for work that was not done,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “Companies that work for the United States have a moral and legal obligation to ensure that the United States receives the goods and services for which it is paying, and the United States Attorney’s Office is ready to investigate and punish contractors who flout this fundamental rule.”

“This case is a result of the stalwart, dedicated and collaborative work of investigators, DIA Office of the Inspector General (OIG), DOD OIG, Defense Criminal Investigations Services, the DCAA, and DOJ. The Office of the Inspector General, DIA, will continue to root out fraud, waste, and abuse in DIA processes while improving government funds stewardship from our civilian and contractor workforce,” said William Borden, Assistant Inspector General for Investigations, DIA.

“Investigating allegations of cost mischarging on Department of Defense (DoD) contracts is a top priority for the DoD Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS),” stated Special Agent in Charge Patrick J. Hegarty, DCIS Northeast Field Office. “The settlement agreement announced today is the result of a joint investigative effort with the Defense Intelligence Agency Office of the Inspector General and demonstrates the DCIS’ ongoing commitment to protect the integrity of DoD procurement.”

This investigation was conducted as part of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Strike Force with investigators from the Defense Intelligence Agency Office of Inspector General and DCIS, with assistance the Department of Commerce Office of Inspector General and Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul W. Kaufman handled the investigation and settlement.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability.