PARADISE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Lancaster County burglar stole cash and girl scout cookies from a Paradise Township business.

State Police responded to Allan Myers Paradise Quarry on May 2 for a reported theft. Police say it was discovered that $200 in cash and approximately five boxes of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies had been unlawfully taken after someone broke an office door.

State Police say the office sustained about $200 worth of damage during the burglary.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County.