Lancaster County businessman to pitch company to the ‘sharks’

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County owner of OverEZ Chicken Coop will make a pitch on Friday’s episode of Shark Tank. He’s hoping to get some help to expand his booming business overseas.

Chet Beiler bought OverEZ Chicken Coop back in June of 2020. That was during the first few months of the pandemic when people were dealing with shutdowns and some businesses suffered. His soared. It tripled during his first year in ownership and doubled the next.

The chicken coops are made in Lancaster County by Amish carpenters but in order to keep up with demand, another coop factory was opened in Georgia.

The company says the chicken coops are easy to assemble. It takes about 30 minutes to an hour depending on the size. Prices range from $1,100- $3,000. They ship across the U.S.

Beiler will face the sharks hoping to make a deal to help ship the coops to Europe.

He can’t tell us a lot about what happened but he says it’s something he will never forget.

“Even if I had not gotten on Shark Tank it still would have been a wonderful experience. I got to know myself better. I got to know our business better,” said Beiler.

Shark Tank airs Friday at 8 p.m. on abc27.