Lancaster County church teens and volunteers injured in Schuylkill County bus crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bus of teenage girls and volunteers headed home from a church retreat was involved in a serious accident in Frailey Township, Schuylkill County, on I-81, according to LCBC Manheim and emergency dispatchers.

Officials at LCBC say the group was headed home from a High School Ministry retreat sponsored by LCBC, which has locations in Franklin, York, Lancaster, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Berks, Montgomery, Schuylkill, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Officials say they sent three buses to the retreat, and the one that crashed had freshman and sophomore girls. There are over 20 injuries, and many passengers were taken to the hospital. The church has staff on site.

The other two buses returned to Manheim safely.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online as details are released.