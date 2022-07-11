LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed all lanes on US 30 in Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 30 eastbound at Exit: PA 741 – Millersville/Rohrerstown.

Images from the scene show first responders on the scene blocking traffic and directing traffic off of the road.

It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.