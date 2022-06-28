CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Clay Township Fire Chief has been charged after allegedly touching a junior fire fighter inappropriately at the fire department.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say Donald Moyer was charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and felony corruption of a minor.

Authorities were notified of the alleged incident after receiving a complaint from members of the Executive Leadership of the Durlach – Mount Airy Fire Department where Moyer was a chief.

Leadership of the fire department said they received a report from a member of the fire department that Moyer had indecent contact with a juvenile fire department member. Police say Moyer, 42, had indecent contact with a 16-year-old while touching of the buttocks and back lower torso and pubic region.

This activity is alleged to have occurred on June 14, 2022, following a training session at the fire station.

Police say Moyer asked the junior firefighter to join him in a secluded area between parked fire apparatus and used his hand to caress the buttocks of the victim. The victim later received a text message from a source identified as Moyer the messages contained an alleged acknowledgment of the act and inferred acts to be performed “next time”.

Moyer was arrested and and arraigned before being released with $25,000 unsecured bail.