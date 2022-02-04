Lancaster County man charged with possessing, sharing child pornography

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly possessed child pornography.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kaden Allison was arrested for allegedly possessing and disseminating images of child pornography. State Police say Allison, 18, allegedly possessed and shared the images between August and December 2021.

Court records from the Magisterial District Court confirmed that Allison, of Millersville, was charged with four counts of possessing child pornography, one count of dissemination of photos/films of child sex acts, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Two of Allison’s four felony child pornography charges were second-degree felonies and two were third-degree felonies.

According to court records, Allison posted $50,000 bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for early March.