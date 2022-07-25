ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Township Police say a Lancaster County man with an arrest warrant fled on foot and gave officers a false name after a domestic call.

On July 14, police responded to a home on Riverview Drive in Enola for an active domestic call. Police arrived on the scene and say they saw a man fleeing on foot. After a foot chase officers apprehended the man, who officers say gave them a false name.

Police say the man, identified as Joshua Sweitzer, had an arrest warrant out of Lancaster County.

Sweitzer was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to law enforcement, and disorderly conduct. He was held in the Cumberland County Prison after being unable to post $10,000 bail.