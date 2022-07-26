HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has sentenced 40-year-old Jose Antonio Ramos of Lancaster, Pennsylvania to 87 months in prison for drug trafficking.

According to Gerard Karam, a United States Attorney, Ramos previously plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and hydrochloride and more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Ramos was the Sergeant at Arms of the Infamous Ryders Outlaw Motorcycle Gang in Lancaster County.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) joined forces as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program (PSN) to investigate the case. The PSN program targets the most pressing violent crime problems in communities and finds solutions to them.