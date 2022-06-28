EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who stole an AT&T employee’s phone.

Ephrata Police say a man entered the AT&T store and said he was interested in purchasing a new phone. Police say while a store employee was distracted the man took the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro and placed it in his pocket.

The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification and fled in a gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura.

The suspect was last tracked to the Philadelphia area and has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Martin, Ephrata Police Department at (717) 738-9200 extension 258, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or online.