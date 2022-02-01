Lancaster County Prison inmate identified after death, investigation ongoing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County Prison inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell last Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Commissioner’s Office.

The inmate was found unresponsive at 11:46 a.m. during a routine check of his cell. Officials say prison staff conducted CPR, utilized an AED, and called 911.

Lancaster City Fire personnel and EMS personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the inmate, who was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for further care, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The inmate was identified as 35-year-old Paul Reardon.

The inmate’s status was not provided by Lancaster County officials.

The inmate was admitted to the prison on January 29, 2022, for robbery, conspiracy-robbery, and retail theft.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is conducting an investigation.

News of the Lancaster County inmate being found unresponsive comes less than 24 hours after Dauphin County Prison reported the death of inmate Jamal K. Crummel on Monday morning. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s office is investigating Crummel’s death.