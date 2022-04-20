EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are looking for two men who stole approximately $17,000 from skill machines at a local convenience store.

Police say the skill machines at the Ephrata Food Mart convenience store were manipulated on April 9 and 11 when the men places a key or device in the machine to increase their earnings.

The suspects were seen driving away in the pictured Toyota Camry and white Honda sedans. Police identified the suspects as two black males, one with facial hair, glasses, and rings on his right middle finger and right pinky finger.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.