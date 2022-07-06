LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you looking to learn more about the field of telecommunications? Well, you’re in luck because Lancaster County-Wide Communication (LCWC) is inviting you to their open house, where you can learn all about employment at LCWC.

This Open House will be taking place on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Lancaster County Public Training Center which is located at 101 Camp Blvd. in Manheim.

Attendees of the Open House will learn all about wages, benefits, the application process, the on boarding process, and much more. Participants who are interested in the job opportunities will be able to apply for employment at with LCWC at the event.