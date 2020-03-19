Lancaster distillery turns alcohol into sanitizer

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – A Lancaster distillery is trying to help keep things clean during the coronavirus pandemic.



Andrew Martin, the owner of Thistle & Finch, has started to turn some of their waste alcohol into sanitizer.



Martin is giving away bottles of the sanitizer, which contain 70 percent alcohol, away with purchases of their spirits.



Martin has also provided the sanitizer for free to a homeless shelter, and a veterinary clinic.



Our Andrew Forgotch spoke with Martin and we will have more on his story tonight on ABC 27 News.