1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Calvary UMC Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dallastown Rescue Fire Company Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York NAPA Auto Parts (Calisle Distribution Center) Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Lancaster distillery turns alcohol into sanitizer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – A Lancaster distillery is trying to help keep things clean during the coronavirus pandemic. 


Andrew Martin, the owner of Thistle & Finch, has started to turn some of their waste alcohol into sanitizer. 


Martin is giving away bottles of the sanitizer, which contain 70 percent alcohol, away with purchases of their spirits. 


Martin has also provided the sanitizer for free to a homeless shelter, and a veterinary clinic. 


Our Andrew Forgotch spoke with Martin and we will have more on his story tonight on ABC 27 News. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss