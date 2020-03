LANCASTER, PA, (WHTM)–Due to forecasted high winds, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s COVID-19 open-air test site at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences will close early on Friday, March 20.

The test site will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Patients qualify for a test if they have symptoms and receive an order from a provider.