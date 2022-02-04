Lancaster Long John Silver’s closes after 45 years

OAK LAWN, IL – SEPTEMBER 22: A sign hangs above a Yum Brands Long John Silver’s restaurant on September 22, 2011 in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Yum Brands Inc., which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has agreed to sell its Long John Silver’s restaurants to LJS Partners LLC and the A&W All-American Food chain to A Great American Brand LLC. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – After 45 years, one of Lancaster County’s Long John Silver’s has closed for good.

First reported by LNP, the location first opened in 1977 in Manheim Township and closed permanently on January 30 due to the lease’s expiration. The location, as of Feb. 4, is no longer listed on the fast-food chain website.

The next-closest Long John Silver’s is now located on Rockvale Road in Lancaster or South Queen Street in

York.

Founded in 1969, Long John Silver’s touts itself as the company that “pioneered the seafood quick service restaurant industry.” Long John Silver’s owns, operates and franchises nearly 700 restaurants (~70% franchised) located across 38 U.S. states and Singapore.