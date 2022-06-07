MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Manor Township Police are investigating an invasion of privacy complaint at a Conestoga business.

On March 18, police received a report of a man using his cellphone to record a woman in the restroom. A female victim reported that she observed the recording on the cellphone and deleted the video.

Police say Terry Miller, 33, was interviewed and admitted to recording the woman in the restroom. His cellphone was seized and a search warrant found another recording of an unknown woman.

Miller was charged with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy for photographing a person without their consent.

Miller was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 29.