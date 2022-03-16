LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – William Mattson of Lancaster was arrested after Pennsylvania State Police say he admitted to sexually abusing a young girl.

State Police responded to a location for a reported domestic incident and learned of an alleged sexual assault involving a child.

State Police say the suspect, identified as Mattson, “admitted to sexually assaulting the victim on more than one occasion.”

Criminal charges were prepared and approved by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. According to court documents, Mattson was charged with six counts of indecent assault, one count of indecent exposure, one count of corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

Mattson was arraigned before MDJ Commins and bail was set at $50,000. Mattson was transported to the Lancaster County Prison to await a preliminary hearing after being unable to post bail.