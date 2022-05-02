LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was arrested for allegedly spitting on an officer.

On April 28 around 4 a.m. Manheim Township Police found Joshua Stewart showing signs of impairment and attempted to find him a ride home. Police say Stewart refused and tried to walk away from police.

Officers attempted to take him into custody, to which he pushed back on officers and spit on an officer.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

Stewart was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment for Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkenness.