MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was arrested for allegedly possessing over 150 images and videos depicting child pornography.

Manheim Township Police say Jovany Rojas-Cortes was charged after officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In March officials say child pornography was detected in Manheim Township on a social media platform called Kik.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Manheim Township Detectives conducted a search warrant on the location of the child pornography and located a cell phone in the bedroom of Rojas Cortes. A forensic examination of the cell phone revealed over 61 videos and over 93 pictures of child pornography.

According to court records, Rojas-Cortes was charged with four counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Rojas-Cortes’ bail was set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for June 16.