EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was taken to the county prison after allegedly assaulting multiple people.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the 5700 block of Main Street on May 27 for a reported domestic assault.

Police say Justin Lee Eckman allegedly assaulted two other people and was found to be in possession of heroin/fentanyl and a hypodermic needle.

Eckman was arrested for felony aggravated assault and multiple drug charges and taken to the Lancaster County Prison. Eckman was unable to post bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 13.