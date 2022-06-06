LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an ex-girlfriend and another man on Sunday.

Manheim Township Police say a female victim reported receiving a harassing phone from an unknown number where a man was calling her vulgar names. The female’s boyfriend agreed to meet the caller on the 2500 block of Lititz Pike to “settle things.”

Both men met where police say Edward Thomas began to stab the man, who then swung a 2×4 at Thomas. The man retreated to his car where Thomas allegedly stabbed him several times including in the hand and leg.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

The female victim says she recognized Thomas as an ex-boyfriend who she had not seen in over 20 years. Police say Thomas then cut the woman with the knife before he fled the scene.

Thomas was located by police and both victims received medical attention.

Thomas has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as charges for criminal mischief and scattering rubbish. He was arraigned and sent to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 9.

According to court documents, Thomas pled guilty in April to DUI with a blood alcohol content of .16+, his first offense.