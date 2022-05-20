LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is facing a felony charge for allegedly choking another person last year.

Manheim Township Police say on December 22, 2021, Michael Mina allegedly used both of his hands to apply pressure to the victim’s neck. The victim, who recently gave a statement to police on the incident, said the strangulation lasted about one minute.

The victim told police they experienced difficulty breathing and felt faint during the incident.

Mina, 25, was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison, and was committed in lieu of $95,000 bail.

According to court documents, Mina was charged with one felony count of strangulation (applying pressure to the throat or neck) and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.