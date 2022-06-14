LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested 50-year-old Hans Erik Janco of Lancaster, Pa. for one count of strangulation and one count of harassment on June 12.

Police responded to a 911 call and were told by the victim that Janco put both of his hands around their throat, restricting their breathing. Janco then hit the victim in the head multiple times with an open hand.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The victim had visible injuries after the attack.

Janco was taken to Lancaster County Prison before being released after posted $5,000 bail.