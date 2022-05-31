LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with allegedly strangling someone and threatening to kill another person with a knife.

Manheim Township Police say the incident occurred around on May 26 at 4:21 a.m. around the 1000 block of Marshall Ave. Police say Michael Quinones, 33, allegedly struck someone in the face and chest and then strangled them with his forearm. The victim told police Quinones also threw them against a door after cutting off their airway.

The victim also told police Quinones threatened to kill a third party by holding a knife towards them during the attack. Police say the victim sustained injuries to their face, neck, and arms during the attack.

Quinones was taken into custody, a criminal complaint was filed, and he was arraigned before MDJ Miller for felony strangulation and misdemeanors for terroristic threats and simple assault.

Quinones was remanded to Lancaster County Prison and later released on $25,000 bail.