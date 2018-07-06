Local

Lancaster man charged with threatening to "shoot up" a Walmart store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - A Lancaster man is behind bars after threatening to "shoot the place up" at the Walmart on the Fruitville Pike

According to police 48-year-old James Oster attempted to return an air pistol at the store. When an employee told him he could not return it. 

Police say Oster became angry and stated, "I should just shoot the place up." The employee noticed he was carrying a pistol in his right hip.

When officers arrived, they found Oster in the store, and found the pistol was a CO2-powered pellet gun. 

Oster was arrested and arraigned, and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison. 

