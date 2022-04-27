WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was killed after a pedestrian accident in West Lampeter Township.

Police in West Lampeter Township responded to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road at 7 a.m. Wednesday for an unconscious 43-year-old man in the road. Officers found the man with several head injuries and a damaged scooter nearby.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

Hours later police located the suspected vehicle involved, but officials have not identified any suspects. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

abc27 is withholding the name of the victim until next of kin are properly notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police.