LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jairo Pedro Rodriguez, 42, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was arrested after police say he robbed a person at knifepoint, stealing approximately $700 of jewelry.

Police say Rodriguez made confrontational statements towards the victim at the entrance of a store and then followed him to his car at a gas pump.

Rodriguez then allegedly held the victim at knifepoint while he opened the passenger door and stole a gold bracelet and a gold ring from the center console.

Rodriguez was taken into custody by a Pennsylvania State Parole Agent and taken to Lancaster County Prison.