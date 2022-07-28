LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was convicted and sentenced after a March 2021 assault following a fender-bender accident.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Nathaniel Fields IV punched a victim multiple times, leading to a severe wrist injury after a fender-bender on the corner of E. Liberty and N. Plum streets.

Fields IV was driving without a valid license and with 14 prior driving under suspension offenses.

“This was an unprovoked assault that left the victim with significant injuries that he is still dealing with today,” Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson said during the sentencing proceeding. “(The defendant) shouldn’t have even been on the road that day. He deserves a harsh sentence.”

Fields IV will serve 6.5-15 years in prison as well as an additional year of probation and pay $8,515 in restitution.