LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been sentenced to 9-18 years in prison for the delivery of fentanyl, which resulted in a woman’s 2019 overdose death.

Emilio Perralta, 21, was convicted in December on two charges of delivery of fentanyl and a charge each of possession with intent to deliver and drug delivery resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Perralta sold pure fentanyl to the victim in a bag with a blue paper sleeve labeled “DIABLO.” The man who called 911 for the victim said he received the fentanyl from a man who goes by “Rooster” and “Bucks.”

Perralta was also accused of selling pure fentanyl to undercover police officers on two occasions in August and September of 2019.

On November 23, 2019, Perralta was arrested on one of the pending fentanyl delivery charges and was found to be in possession of 68 bags that also contained blue wax paper sleeves stamped “DIABLO,” each containing fentanyl.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller prosecuted the case and emphasized that the defendant’s actions were unacceptable, regardless of his age and his own drug addiction. “This was not a case where the defendant has shown any remorse,” Miller said. “He’s preying on the weakest members of our society.”

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery D. Wright sentenced Perralta to 6-12 years on the drug delivery resulting in death conviction and 3-6 on the possession with intent to deliver, which ran consecutively.

“You may not be happy with the sentence,” Wright said to Perralta. “But you have the luxury of a daughter to come home to eventually, something [the victim] no longer has.”

Perralta declined to speak the day of his sentencing and was taken back to Lancaster County Prison following the hearing.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detectives Jared Snader, Adam Flurry and Manor Township Sgt. Matthew Wolf filed charges.