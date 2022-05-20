LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster men have been charged after a burglary investigation involving stolen car parts.

Manheim Township Police say Justin Rivera and Joshua Toro were charged after an employee at Murray Management reported the burglary. Police say steel tanks, vehicle exhaust parts, mufflers, and copper worth over $2,300 were stolen in January and February.

Toro and Rivera were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft by unlawful taking. Both were released on $5,000 bail.