LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Red Cross built an overnight shelter for 100 people who were displaced from the Motel 6 at 2129 East Lincoln Highway in Lancaster after a fire and sprinkler flooding disaster happened on July 17 at approximately 5 p.m.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded to the motel to assist with people being impacted by a fire that had occurred; When the team arrived on scene, they learned that the motel’s fire sprinkler system had flooded every room in the motel.

The overnight shelter provided 20 adults and three children from nine motel units with food, emergency needs, and a place to sleep. The shelter will stay open into the evening of July 18 to assist anyone still affected by the flooding/fire.

The Red Cross is attempting to contact any other residents who have been displaced. Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS.