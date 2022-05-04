LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police are asking the public to avoid Penn Square due to a “police incident.”

In a statement on social media the department said Penn Square is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Traffic is blocked at W. King and N. Prince St., as well as S. Queen St. and W. Vine St.

Police say if you are in a building near Penn Square you should stay inside unless otherwise directed to evacuate.

The nature of the incident remains unclear at this time. abc27 is en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.