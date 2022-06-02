PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township.

Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.

The person on the other end of the dating app responded that they had other pictures they threatened to send to the man’s family, but it wasn’t clear if the other pictures were actually of the victim.

The victim sent $500 electronically and was advised by police that this was an ongoing scam.

Police remind residents to not send money or personal information to people they do not know.