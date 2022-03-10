LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police are asking the public for any new information they may have in connection to a teen’s 2019 stabbing death cold case investigation.

On June 12, 2019, at approximately 9:14 PM, officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Fremont Street for a fight in progress between two groups.

When the first officers arrived on the scene, they found a crowd of people and 16-year-old Benjamin Omar Ramos suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso.

Ramos, a McCaskey High School student, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he died later that day.

A neighbor told abc27 at the time that there were 20-30 people involved in the fight.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Det. Odenthal at 717-735-3320