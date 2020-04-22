Lancaster recovery center hosts virtual town hall featuring WWE legend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Addiction recovery is an uphill battle in the best of settings — add in the isolation of the COVID-19 quarantine, it can become too much.

To lighten the load, Lancaster’s Blueprint for Addiction Recovery held a virtual town hall featuring a heavy weight guest.

“One-on-one aspect of recovery is probably paramount to everything else — the connection with another human being,” said Christopher Dreisbach, CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery.

COVID-19 can be a connection killer. It isolates addicts from their sponsors, family and support system.

“Everyone is against them and the world is coming after them and all those different things. So, to really shift that perception is essential,” Dreisbach said.

WWE Hall of Famer, Sean Waltman or X-Pac, wrestled with that perception for years. It took several rounds of rehab and a suicide attempt before he won his sobriety belt.

“There used to be this death pool, where people would bet on who is going to die next from our industry, and I was like at the top of the list. A lot of us were considered hopeless,” Waltman said.

“Even somebody who has performed in front of tens and thousands of people night in and night out — addiction affected him just like it affects me,” Dreisbach said.

If the effects of COVID-19 has your sobriety on the ropes, Waltman said it doesn’t matter how many times you fall, as long as you never get pinned.

“A relapse definitely doesn’t end your recovery. A relapse can be a new beginning. So, just reach out back for help and start over,” Dreisbach said.

“I learned something in [stay in rehab] and I retained that, and even though I wasn’t — I guess — ready, I still had those under my belt and had progress made,” Waltman said.

Every day alive and fighting is progress, and resources are always ready to be tagged in.

“Recovery is a real thing. There are community stakeholders that really care and really want you to be okay,” Dreisbach said.

“No matter how bad it seems right now, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Waltman said.

To watch the full stream, click here.