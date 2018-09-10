Local

Lancaster Restaurant Week kicks off

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - Nearly 40 restaurants in Lancaster are offering specials during Restaurant Week. 

The deals start at just $10. The goal is to get people to shop local, and find new joints to grab a bite. 

New and old, restaurant owners say you can always find something unique. 

"It is really exciting for us as a brand new restaurant to be among all over these other restaurants in Lancaster and be able to offer something special," said Meg Lefever Titter, Co-Owner, Max's Eatery. 

Restaurant Week runs until Sunday. 

 

